Shane McMahon Needs Surgery, Will Compete at WrestleMania 34 Anyway

Despite his ability to appear invincible, news of Shane McMahon‘s recent medical emergency had the wrestling world collectively holding its breath. Then when Daniel Bryan announced that Shane would compete at WrestleMania, it appeared Shane-O-Mac’s injuries had been exaggerated.

But that’s not that case.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shane was forced to leave his Antigua vacation for an emergency trip to New York hospital thanks to acute diverticulitis. However, upon closer examination, doctors saw needed surgery to fix an umbilical hernia. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Shane won’t have that procedure until after WrestleMania.

The good news is that we’ll see Shane compete alongside Daniel Bryan in New Orleans. The bad news is that Shane’s involvement will likely be limited. Per The Observer, that tag match with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn is being constructed to protect Shane. But given Shane’s propensity for OMG moments, we can’t help but imagine he finds a way to steal the show.

Just a week ago, it was likely Daniel Bryan who may have needed the extra cushion to hide ring rust, but now, he’ll have to step into a more prominent role. WWE now faces the challenge of striking a delicate balance where they tell a compelling story while still ensuring the health of both Bryan and Shane.

Regardless of the outcome, it sounds like Shane is set to miss some time after WrestleMania. While he’ll be back, the futures of Owens and Zayn are far less certain. A WrestleMania loss keeps the diabolical pair of Candanians unemployed, or at least on Tuesday nights.

Rumors of a post-WrestleMania Superstar Shake-Up will be an interesting undercurrent to keep an eye on, but at the moment it appears that KO and Sami may be destined for a move to Monday nights. A win over Daniel Bryan in his first match back from The Underworld would rob the WWE Universe of a euphoric moment.

But then again, that may be the perfect plan.