RAW Spoiler: Big Name Said to Be Backstage

During last night’s TLC pay-per-view, WWE released a trailer for next month’s Survivor Series. By all indicators, the show will take on a RAW vs. SmackDown theme and it looks like WWE is going to start that rivalry tonight.

According to PWInsider, Shane McMahon is already backstage for RAW and is expected to be involved in a series of Survivor Series announcement. Also, the report claims that multiple SmackDown Superstars are also backstage and will likely take part in building the RAW vs. SmackDown feud.

This comes as a bit of a surprise as Shane Mcmahon was been heavily advertised to be making his first TV appearance since his big crash at Hell in Cell tomorrow night on SmackDown. He’ll still be there, obviously, but it seems that he’ll be making a pit stop at RAW first.

So what can we expect from Shane-O-Mac tonight? Well, technically RAW owes him a favor for flying in one of his best talents, AJ Styles in order fro RAW to have a complete TLC pay-per-view. So Shane could be looking for a little kickback in return for his generosity.

That may happen but look for Shane establish or at least attempt to set the stakes for Survivor Series. Something will have to be on the line other than just brand bragging rights. Or maybe it’s a red-hot Kurt Angle who calls the shots tonight.

Angle will be warmly received after a wonderful showing at TLC last night. Chances are RAW will open with the Olympic Gold Medalist, and wherever Angle goes, Shane McMahon will likely be close behind.

This comes as a great development. For too long RAW and SmackDown have ignored one another. Sure Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan may throw a little shade here and there, but for the most part, RAW vs. SmackDown has been dead. For WWE to ignore such a bankable story is quite perplexing. Until Jinder Mahal’s challenge to Brock Lesnar, Smackdown was essentially a farm system for RAW.