Shane McMahon Reportedly Set for ‘Major’ WrestleMania Match

Since returning to WWE in 2015, Shane McMahon‘s in-ring usage has been reserved exclusively for marquee moments. And by the sounds of it, the trend of blockbuster matches will continue at WrestleMania 34.

According to Cagesideseats via Wrestlevotes, Shane is currently scheduled for a “major match” at the New Orleans mega show. The expectations have him working against Kevin Owens and/or Sami Zayn, but it’s unknown as to if Shane will have a partner or not.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This doesn’t come as too much of a surprise as Shane has mixed it up with the Undertaker and AJ Styles in consecutive WrestleMania’s, but his involvement, while likely, was never guaranteed. However it appears that he will be an integral part of the April 8th show, we just don’t know in what fashion.

The fan will be clamoring for Daniel Bryan to enter the fray, but that may prove to be a pipe dream. WWE has remained rigid in their stance against letting Bryan compete again due to concussion-related issues. However, Bryan has teased physicality on multiple occasions over the past few months and his rivalry with Shane McMahon could conceivably lead to violence.

However, it’s unfair to expect Bryan to be cleared by ‘Mania, especially since it appears that WWE will allow Owens or Zayn to fight on the SmackDown GM’s behalf.

Since making his prodigal return to WWE, Shane has been one of the purer babyfaces in the company. However, since this fall, Shane’s looked more and more like his deranged father of the mid-1990’s. Shane and Kevin Owens rift dates back to SummerSlam and their tensions eventually boiled over at October’s Hell in a Cell. But since that brutal match, Shane has been acting increasingly tyrannical, signaling to the WWE fanbase that his heel turn is in the works.

While Shane is still getting plenty of cheers, look for him to make some reprehensible choices on the road to WrestleMania.