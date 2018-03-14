Shane McMahon Suffering from Slew of Injuries After SmackDown Clobbering

The latest episode of SmackDown saw Shane McMahon take a gasp-worthy beatdown at the hands of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. And the onslaught of violence left the Prince of WWE is in bad shape.

It turns out that getting your throat crushed by a steel chair and getting power bombed on a pile of metal things has physical repercussions. On Wednesday morning, WWE published the litany of injuries handed to Shane-O-Mac at the hands of KO and Zayn:

Shane McMahon suffers several injuries while being attacked by Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn on SmackDown LIVE After announcing he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from his role as SmackDown LIVE Commissioner, Shane McMahon was brutally attacked by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, whom he had just placed into a match against each other at WrestleMania. McMahon suffered several injuries during the attack, WWE.com can confirm. “He sustained a laryngeal contusion when the steel chair was wrapped around his head and thrown into the turnbuckle,” WWE medical staff said. KO & Zayn continued the onslaught by dragging McMahon to the back and powerbombing him onto a metal rack, resulting in further injuries. “He was then thrown onto the metal rack, which resulted in trapezius and rhomboid strains,” medical staff continued. McMahon is currently being evaluated to make sure his airway is not compromised. Further updates on McMahon’s status are expected in the next 24 hours. Stick with WWE.com for more details as they become available.

It sounds like Shane is going to miss a few weeks as he nurses himself back to health. However, when he returns, Owens and Zayn are probably in for a serious reprimanding.

As it stands, Owens and Zayn are slated to face off at WrestleMania, but all indicators point to that match being altered. With three more episodes of SmackDown before the April 8th mega show, there’s plenty of room for drama.

We’ll keep an eye on this situation and will provide updates on Shane’s health and anything that changes with Owens and Zayn.