Did You Catch the Twerking Shane McMahon Fan on SmackDown?

Prior to an epic battle, warriors would receive a garment, a loving note or even a warm kiss for good luck from admired as they marched into the fray. But for Shane McMahon‘s date with destiny at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell, he got something very special indeed.
As he stumbled down the arena stairs to meet his foe, Shane McMahon was instead greeted by the gyrating backside of a female fan. Some call it twerking, but we’ll call it an unfortunate lapse of self-awareness.
Because it’s 2017, the video is already making rounds and surely this young lass at least Twitter famous by now. Have a look:
Ma’am? pic.twitter.com/Trro72D0IF— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) October 4, 2017
At the minimum, The New Day has added a mascot of sorts as she looks all too eager to show off her hips’ range of motion. Congrats!
Chances are, Kevin Owens’ won’t be so friendly at Hell in a Cell, so let’s hope Shane appreciated the moment of tenderness. Then again, he looked pretty shaky and may have missed the whole thing.
Twitter couldn’t resist commenting on the pressing matter:
A battered Shane McMahon makes his way down the stairs.
Fan: “Now is a good time to twerk.” #SDLive— Vaughn Johnson (@VaughnMJohnson) October 4, 2017
Who among us wouldn’t twerk in front of Shane McMahon if given the chance— Skelemurph 💀💀💀 (@ScandalousMurph) October 4, 2017
Shane McMahon will do everything in his power to put on an entertaining show for all of us + he made a Girl Twerk in d stands #HIAC #SDLive— Mridul Nair (@MridulMax) October 4, 2017