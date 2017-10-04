Did You Catch the Twerking Shane McMahon Fan on SmackDown?

Prior to an epic battle, warriors would receive a garment, a loving note or even a warm kiss for good luck from admired as they marched into the fray. But for Shane McMahon‘s date with destiny at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell, he got something very special indeed.

As he stumbled down the arena stairs to meet his foe, Shane McMahon was instead greeted by the gyrating backside of a female fan. Some call it twerking, but we’ll call it an unfortunate lapse of self-awareness.

Because it’s 2017, the video is already making rounds and surely this young lass at least Twitter famous by now. Have a look:

At the minimum, The New Day has added a mascot of sorts as she looks all too eager to show off her hips’ range of motion. Congrats!

Chances are, Kevin Owens’ won’t be so friendly at Hell in a Cell, so let’s hope Shane appreciated the moment of tenderness. Then again, he looked pretty shaky and may have missed the whole thing.

Twitter couldn’t resist commenting on the pressing matter:

A battered Shane McMahon makes his way down the stairs. Fan: “Now is a good time to twerk.” #SDLive — Vaughn Johnson (@VaughnMJohnson) October 4, 2017

Who among us wouldn’t twerk in front of Shane McMahon if given the chance — Skelemurph 💀💀💀 (@ScandalousMurph) October 4, 2017