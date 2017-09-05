Seth Rollins Says The Shield Were Reluctant to Break Up

For at least another decade, WWE will continue to reap the benefits of The Shield’s infamous break-up. Despite all of their success since the split, it sounds like the group, or at least Seth Rollins, was reluctant to end their run back in 2014.

Rollins recently joined the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast and discussed WWE’s plan to break up the Shield. According to him, the huge twist came from nowhere:

“It was thrust upon us very quickly. I don’t know if that story [has] been told or not, but we were not prepared so well for the breakup – ‘yeah, you’re going this way, you’re going this way, you’re going that way’ sort of thing. Well, no, [they did not want to break up] we weren’t ready for it.”

The Shield was WWE’s hottest act, so abruptly ending their run didn’t seem to make sense at first:

“We thought we had a big babyface run in us, which is what we just started. We had two months with Evolution, having a couple of six-mans. We were like, ‘alright, let’s go! This is the idea we have to kind of push ourselves in that direction’ and they were like, ‘no! We need three single’s stars and we need them right now.’ And I was like, ‘well, if it’s going to be anybody, [there is] no better time than when we were on top of the world, so it worked really well and I was hesitant at first because I didn’t really see it that way, myself as the bad guy of the group. But once it was kind of laid out and the ball started rolling in my head, I was like, ‘okay, this is definitely something I can slide into’ and it worked out quite well.”

It certainly has. Between the three of them, they’ve won five WWE Championships since their split, not to mention the US Championships, Intercontinental Championships, and RAW Tag Team Championships. While John Cena and Brock Lesnar still sit atop WWE, it’s the Shield trio who will be replacing them.

WWE has done their best to let these men go their separate ways. They did arguably book a pre-mature Triple Threat match last year, but that’s been the only blip in their creative decisions. Rollins an AMborse have reunited as a tag team and the WWE Universe have adored them for it. There’s still a plethora of stories for WWE to tell between these three. The next decade should be quite fun indeed.

[H/T to WrestlingINC]