Which Female WWE Superstar Does Seth Rollins Want in The Shield?

With Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose making a partial Shield reunion official, WWE fans are anxiously hoping for Roman Reigns to make his way back to the group. For now, that’s unlikely, however, that doesn’t mean that The Shield couldn’t another new member.

In an appearance on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast, Seth Rollins addressed a number of WWE topics. However, when asked which female Superstar he’d like to have in the Shield, The Kingslayer named the 4-time RAW Women’s Champion, Sasha Banks:

“Why am I replacing Roman? Alright. Well, she’s in the back. ‘The Boss,’ back there, would make a hell of a tag team partner. I think we’d be alright. So yeah, I’ll go with her for now because she’s here.”

Sasha was present for the interview so it’s possible Rollins felt pressured to name her as a female Hound of Justice. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t have fun pretending. Banks would be a fascinating watch as Rollins and Ambrose’s third wheel.

Perhaps this is the next stage of the Women’s Revolution– integrating them with the end. Not to say they’d have to have a match or ever get physical, but mixing storylines could be a great way to generate intrigue. Right now, WWE seems very segregated. Sub-genres like women’s wrestling and 205 Live fees like separate parts of the WWE product. Could the answer lie within full integration of all sexes and sizes? It certainly worked in the Attitude Era.

In the same interview with Roberts, Rollins talked about the future of the Shield in WWE. For Rollins and the current fractional version of the stable would he want to get the Big Dog back in the pack?

“He’s obviously doing just fine for himself. Yeah, he’s doing alright. Whether you love him or hate him, he’s doing alright. He [has] been in three WrestleManias in the main event now, which is… hey, say what you will about it, but it’s an impressive feat. There are not many men in the history of our industry who’ve been able to do that. So who knows? I mean, right now we’re happy with where we’re at and we’re in a good spot with me and Dean. If we do tell that story, we’ve got a long way to get there and if it happens, I’d welcome it. I’d welcome the possibility, but I’m really happy with the Ambrose situation right now and I don’t want to force anything.”

Seth and Dean have worked margins since reuniting. As RAW Tag Team Champs they’ve already changed the vibes of the entire division. If Roman Reigns does indeed come back around, it will have to be well timed and well conceived.

