Seth Rollins Defeats Triple H At WrestleMania

Finally, Seth Rollins has slayed the King! In an amazing WrestleMania bout, Seth Rollins has found redemption with a victory over his former mentor, Triple H.

Rollins had been waiting for this WrestleMania payoff for nearly 8 months. It seemed as if a knee injury suffered during a confrontation with the debuting Samoa Joe would cause Rollins to miss his second WrestleMania in a row, but luckily the torn MCL wasn’t severe enough to keep The Arcitecht down for too long.

The saga of Triple H and Seth Rollins dates all the way back to Seth turning his back on The Shield to join Triple H and The Authority in 2014; a move that Rollins says ultimately cost him his identity. While The Authority would help Rollins become the WWE Champion, they would eventually turn their back on him after he returned from injury.

During the opening of their unsanctioned match, Rollins attempted to powerbomb Trips out of the corner but had his knee buckle in a callback to the spot that tore his ACL and made him miss last year’s WrestleMania. The moment was also effective in making Rollins appear to be an even bigger underdog against the legendary Cerebral Assassin.

After The Game continued to inflict damage on his former protege, their match hit its peak when Rollins started to bring weapons into the battle. Chairs, table and sledgehammers were all in play as Trips looked to destroy that which he created.

As Hunter looked to smash Rollins with his signature sledgehammer, Rollins countered and took it in his own hands. Stephanie managed to pull the weapon from Seth’s hands, which distracted him long enough for Triple H to hit the Pedigree. Amazingly, Rollins would kick out and hit a beautiful phoenix splash.

Rollins would finally vanquish Trips after Hunter inadvertently sent Stephanie crashing through the table, which distracted him long enough to fall victim to Seth’s version of the Pedigree for the three count.

How will Stephanie react to her husband accidntally putting her through a table? We’ll definitely have to tune into RAW tomorrow night to find out.

