Seth Rollins Defeats Samoa Joe At WWE Payback

Seth Rollins‘ WrestleMania momentum continues as he picked up a huge win at WWE Payback. The Architecht amazingly reversed Joe’s Cochina Clutch into a fireman’s carry pin for the surprise three count. With the loss, Samoa Joe has taken his first defeat since joining the main WWE roster.

The story of Rollins’ injured knee was once again front and center as Samoe Joe worked the knee for most of the beginning of the bout. Rollins’ comeback was even marred by the rehabbed knee as the Kingslayer attempted the same buckle bomb that first blew out his ACL two years ago.

With the victory, Rollins is in prime position for a rise back to the top of the card. However, the quick pin certainly leaves open a possibility for a rematch between the two at the next Extreme Rules pay per view.

The match scored big with fans in the arena as it was positioned in between the insanely strange House of Horrors match between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton.

