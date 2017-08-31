Why WWE Added ‘Burn it Down’ to Seth Rollins’ Entrance Music

Vince McMahon is notorious for his fickle decision making when it comes to being the boss of WWE. Sudden changes are considered occupational work hazards in WWE. And Seth Rollins theme music was no exception.

Seth Rollins joined the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast a shared the anecdote of why WWE added “Burt It Down!” to his entrance song:

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s a weird thing where all of a sudden I got to Raw that day, and they’re like, ‘hey, we gotta do something with your music? I’m like, ‘what do you mean? It’s the same music I’ve used for the last three years. What’s the problem, all of a sudden?’ They were like- ‘Vince doesn’t like the pause”

To Rollins, this came from nowhere as he was never lead to believe his music was an issue. Vince’s spontaneous edict took effect immediately:

“I’m like, he’s been hearing this same music for 3 years, what are we talking about. They played like 5 different little things. 3 of them were like soundbites…. One of them actually said ‘Kingslayer’ but it was very seductive….The ‘Burn it Down’ was the best option available so it was like yeah, whatever, do it… But it actually kind of worked out well”

Fans (or at least the ones in Brooklyn) have already taken to the addition as they now sing-a-long when “Burn It Down” hits the speakers. This new bumper sticker comes from Rollins appearing on the cover of WWE’s 2k18 video game. As the cover-boy, Rollins was an integral part of the trailer and this notion of “burning it down” stems directly from the themes of the game.

WWE’s choice to put Rollins on the cover places The King Slayer in rare company. Here are a couple of his 2K peers – Brock Lesnar, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and John Cena. Rollins is regarded as one of the most physically gifted wrestlers WWE employs. The company has given him ample opportunity and for the most part, Rollins has responded well.

Rollins landing the 2K cover is WWE hand-picking him yet again. Perhaps this indicates the company’s future direction of Rollins and he may be in store for a big run. Great evidence of this lies within Bill Goldberg. Thought to be nothing more than a promotional one-off, Goldberg shocked the world by beating Brock Lesnar in seconds. WWE would ride Goldberg further as he became WWE Universal Champion and headline WrestleMania 33.

If a 2K is our indicator, perhaps Rollins is only a few months away from main eventing WrestleMania 34.