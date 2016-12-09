Scott Hall Calls Bret Hart A Selfish Wrestler, Discusses Razor Ramon Debut

The Monday Night Wars continue! WWE legend, Scott Hall, talked with Total Wrestling Magazine for a new interview and had some not so favorable things to say about an old rival. Some of the highlights are below:

On the debut of the Razor Ramon character: “I felt really flattered because Vince [McMahon] left TV personally to direct my vignettes, he flew with me to south beach Miami to do it. I knew things were cool and my DVD came out last July where they showed footage of Vince into the character. He’d never seen Scarface, so when I came out doing the Scarface gimmick, he thought I was a genius, I never told him. I don’t know why they don’t introduce new characters with vignettes like that anymore.”

Plans changing for his PPV debut at Survivor Series 1992: “It was supposed to be me and Ric Flair against Macho Man and Ultimate Warrior. Vince used to lay story lines out way ahead of time. Going into this match I was supposed to hurt Randy and retire him so that he could go to broadcasting and they were going to keep pushing Razor as a major heel force, but Warrior held Vince up for more money but he wasn’t having it this time, so they brought Mr Perfect back from announcing to wrestling. When plans change like that, in that situation you have to feature a decent substitute otherwise the audience will feel they got screwed. Warrior doesn’t show up and you put Perfect in, good replacement.”



On facing Bret Hart for the WWE championship at Royal Rumble 1993: “Going into that if I had have retired Savage I would have been red hot, I would have had some good steam going into that. I’m not a Bret Hart fan. To me Bret’s really selfish, if you watch, there’s points in that match where I’m hitting Bret with what’s regarded as a hell of a working punch, I’m hitting Bret and he’s not even moving, he’s not even registering it. It was what it was, he was the new champion and he needed a win, which he got.”

It’s not the first time Hall has shot on Bret Hart. In 2015, Hall sat down with Stone Cold for the Steve Austin Show – Unleashed! podcast and said Hart indirectly led Kevin Nash to leaving WWE for WCW.

Hall believed that Nash’s decision to leave WWE in favor of WCW came following In Your House 6: Rage In The Cage, where Diesel faced Hart in a steel cage match. Hall stated that the planned finish of the match was that the Undertaker would come up through the bottom of the ring and attack Diesel after Diesel hit Hart with the Jackknife Powerbomb. Essentially, Diesel would have the match won, but outside interference would allow Hart to retain his championship.

“Bret won’t take the powerbomb, so now Kev comes back and goes, ‘screw it. I’m out of here’ because he’s saying, ‘wait a minute – this is what they’re doing with me? When it comes down to a decision this guy booboo faces and they don’t do it?’. So he goes, ‘I’m out of here’,” Hall added, “when it really comes down to it, the guy coming in with the jetpack wins. I mean, yeah, it’s one of those moments where you go, ‘aha!’. I mean, I don’t get it. I’ve never been a guy to b—h about a finish, so I don’t know. But, that’s what happened.”

How do you feel about Kevin Nash’s comments on The Hitman?

