Sasha Banks Has Hostile Words for Ronda Rousey

If bad things come in threes, then Ronda Rousey just hit a dubious trifecta.

After Rousey’s big Royal Rumble moment, both Nia Jax and Nikki Bella rolled their eyes at the former UFC Champion. And now, Sasha Banks has mounted a firm stance against Rousey in WWE.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, The Boss was asked how she felt about Rousey becoming the newest WWE Superstar. Banks’ response was icy, to say the least.

“My feelings, sorry to do it do you guys, I have nothing nice to say, so I can’t say anything at all,” said Banks.

Floored by the antagonistic answer, the hosts pried for more details, specifically asking if there was a single positive effect by Rousey joining WWE

“I have nothing to say about it, no,” reiterated Banks.

Well, this is interesting. In less than 48 hours, Rousey has gone from celebrated to denounce. While we’re sure Rousey has hordes of supporters within WWE, her most immediate peers clearly have not taken a liking to her arrival.

Is this just the competitive juices flowing? Is it jealousy? Is it work?

We’ll guess a little bit of all three, but Rousey’s name, even in effigy, has been ubiquitous and that comes with her missing Monday Night RAW.

Sasha may actually be the matron saint of undercutting Rousey. The Boss has yet to hesitate when it comes to taking a verbal swipe a the notion of Rousey joining WWE.

Last fall, Banks appeared on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast and opened up on the subject of Rousey in WWE. While she seems enthusiastic about the potential, she ultimately feels that Rousey should be forced to pay her WWE dues like everyone else.

“I feel like I keep hearing rumblings of that too, which is cool. It’s awesome, but we are The Four Horsewomen and they’re just fans. Yeah, and if they wanted to fight us, they need to get in the back of the line like everybody else, get a contract, train down at the [WWE] Performance Center, get on NXT, and try to get called up [to the main roster] just like everybody else,” she asserted.

Banks would add a final back-handed compliment.

“She’s an amazing athlete. She [has] changed the game. She’ll never be [on Banks’ level in the pro wrestling ring,” she said.

It looks like WWE vs. Rousey is certainly a thing, and one that is just getting started. This should be heaps of fun!