Sasha Banks Talks Her WWE Crush, Farts, and Asuka on MTV’s ‘TRL’

Proving that she's one of WWE's coolest Superstars, Sasha Banks paid a visit to MTV's TRL. But Banks' appearance was way more than answering fluffy questions. Instead, Banks may have been tricked into giving the hardest interview of her career.

The Boss competed with rapper, Justina Valentine in what breaks down as a combination of beer pong and truth or dare. When it was time for Banks to make a revealing statement, she took the leap, albeit with plenty of reluctance.

Her most embarrassing crush?

"Oh my god! I don't want to admit this! Sheamus from WWE - when I was a child! When I was little! I know! I thought he was cute... I still love him, I still love him," she said

Her grossest habit?

"Uhh, I don't know. I mean, we all fart?"

Name a celebrity who slid into your DM's

"Wale."

Banks did get to talk about wrestling and took the opportunity to call out Asuka.

"We have the Women's Royal Rumble coming up this Sunday on the WWE Network, so we were just throwing it down. Letting people know what's gonna happen this Sunday and, ah, Asuka [does "I've got eyes on you" gesture]... I'm gonna against 29 other women but she's the one I want to touch me," she said.

While this may prove to be a coincidence, it's way more fun to think that Banks' words were loaded - maybe she just dropped us a breadcrumb for Sunday's Royal Rumble.

Despite being a 4-time RAW Women's Champion, Banks has endured a forgettable 2017. While still maintaining a fruitful relationship with WWE's fanbase, The Boss has been relegated to some head scratching roles, but none more peculiar than her brief stint as Rich Swann's dancing partner.

Since, Banks, like the rest of the RAW Women's division, was frozen in place as WWE cleared the runway for the arrival for Asuka. This stagnation, along with the addition of Paige's Absolution, and the specter of Ronda Rousey let women like Sasha Banks decline to an unflattering room temperature.

However, Banks can make all of that disappear by becoming the first ever winner of the Women's Royal Rumble.

Good luck, Sasha!

