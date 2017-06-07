Sasha Banks Comments On Shape Of Great Balls Of Fire Logo

Sasha Banks may take a little heat for commenting on the Great Balls Of Fire logo. In a recent twitter exchange, a fan asked Sasha point blank if she thought the July pay per view’s logo resembled the male genitalia. The Boss, who maybe should have let this one go, simply replied yes.

We would assume WWE realizes this pay per view is the laughing stock of wrestling for both it’s ridiculous name and it’s logo which absolutely resembles what you think it does. However, WWE probably also isn’t a fan of their talent pointing out how absurd the imagery is.

Sasha has been out of the Women’s main event scene since WrestleMania and has been doing her part to put over the 205 Live division in recent weeks. Alexa Bliss has easily dispatched of Bayley and is seemingly moving on to a longer program with Nia Jax.

The look of the Great Balls isn’t the only thing that’s been making news this week as Jerry Lawler revealed on his latest podcast that WWE received a copyright complaint over use of the name.

“My personal attorney here in Memphis is Joe Barton. Good friend of mine and my attorney,” Lawler said. “I got a phone call from Joe a few weeks ago, and Joe also represents Jerry Lee Lewis. And Joe said, ‘Hey Jerry, do you happen to know who I would contact at the WWE about copyright infringement?’ I go, ‘What? What are you talking about?’ He goes, ‘Well, we understand they are doing a pay-per-view called Great Balls of Fire and Jerry Lee has that phrase trademarked. He has ever since they recorded the song.”

Lawler would go onto say that WWE and Jerry’s people were able to work out a deal for WWE to use the name and something even better.

“So, I put him in touch with the WWE people, gave him a name. Apparently he called them and got everything worked out. Not only are they using the name, they are using Jerry Lee’s song, which is awesome.”

Awesome may be going a little far, but maybe Great Balls will grow on the WWE Universe and become the WWE’s new WrestleMania.

Or this will be the last year WWE ever uses the name.

