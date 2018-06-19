SAnitY to Make WWE Debut on SmackDown

In April, WWE announced NXT’s gritty faction, SAnitY, would join SmackDown as part of the Superstar Shake-Up. However, they have yet to be seen on WWE television.

But that will change Tuesday Night.

WWE just announced that SAnitY will make their main roster debut on SmackDown. Even more, they’ll meet The Usos for in-ring action.

For weeks, the impending arrival of SAnitY has been hanging over SmackDown LIVE. No one knew what the chaotic crew of Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and the monstrous Killian Dain had in store for Team Blue after joining during the Superstar Shake-up, but the wait is over, as they will be making their debut tonight. SAnitY isn’t wasting any time, either, as they’ll be taking on The Usos in their first match on SmackDown LIVE. Will The Usos put the newcomers in their place, or will chaos reign in SAnitY’s arrival?

Lead by journeyman Eric Young, SAnitY is the perfect mix of Dean Ambrose’s tenacity and Bray Wyatt’s eccentricity. Young and Wolfe became NXT tag-team champion’s last summer and held the titles until December. Killian Dain turned heads at the now iconic ladder match from NXT TakeOver: New Orleans.

The group’s separating factor, though, maybe Nikki Cross. She’ll remain in NXT for now but is still believed to be part of SAnitY.

SAnitY joins an elite group of tag teams on the Blue Brand. The New Day, Usos, The Club, The Bar and Bludgeon Brothers all consist of WWE veterans. However, SAnitY could benefit from being more faction than a traditional tag team.