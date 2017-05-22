Sami Zayn Scores Huge Upset At WWE BackLash

The Underdog from the Underground finally got the signature win he’s been waiting for at WWE BackLash when he defeated The Lone Wolf, Baron Corbin.

It seemed like any other Sami Zayn match where Sami gives a great effort but ultimately coming up short. This time, however, it was Corbin who came up on the losing end, taking a clean loss after Sami connected with the Helluva Kick.

Zayn has been one of the most over babyfaces on the roster since coming up from NXT last year, but he has yet to reach the potential many of his fans had hoped for him. Sami felt a bit lost in the shuffle during his time on Raw, but after getting traded to SmackDown during this year’s Superstar Shake Up, it felt like it would be a new opportunity for the beloved underdog to be booked differently.

Could the victory over Corbin boost Zayn to the top of the card or is this simply a case of Sami winning the battle to set up Corbin winning the war?

Corbin is rumored to be up for a huge run later this year but there have been suggestions he will be get a bit of a makeover before he is pushed to the top of the card.