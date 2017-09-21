Update on Ronda Rousey and Survivor Series

Ronda Rousey and WWE‘s mutual interest in one another has been the worst kept secret of the summer. With multiple appearances at the Mae Young Classic and a confrontation with Charlotte Flair, it seems that Rousey could logically show up on RAW or SmackDown next week.

However, WWE may be waiting until Survivor Series gets a little closer. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE officials have several ideas on how to facilitate Rousey to the WWE fans. At this moment, WWE is building towards a WWE Horsewomen (Banks, Charlotte, Bayley, Lynch) vs. MMA Horsewomen (Rousey, Baszler, Duke, Shafir) Match for the November pay-per-view.

WWE has the who, where, and when set, but still needs to figure out the how and why. Both Banks and Bayley are stationed on RAW while Charlotte and Lynch are anchored to SmackDown. This provides a small complication but one that can be easily solved. Survivor Series is one of the 4 joint pay-per-view WWE hosts. So surely WWE will allow the women involved to jump back and forth between Mondays and Tuesday if need be.

Rousey is reportedly training for her in-ring debut and will be the focal point of this big feud. WWE is rumored to already have plans for Rousey at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. It appears that WWE is thoughtfully approaching Rousey’s WWE career by starting her off in a multi-person match instead of a singles competition where her underdeveloped wrestling skills won’t be so exposed.

For a brief amount of time, Rousey will unlock several new demographics for WWE. This window of opportunity could make her a behemoth in the wrestling game or a quasi-publicity stunt. Like Mayweather/McGregor, you can pretend to not be interested, but when she steps in the ring you’ll want to see it.

If this does indeed happen, the significance cannot be overstated. WWE thrives off of crossing that cultural lines that exist between competitive fighting and WWE. For some, Mike Tyson’s cameo in WWE in 1998 was the watermark moment that signified that WWE would eventually sink their bitter rival WCW. While WWE doesn’t have a comparable rival in 2017, a proper usage of Ronda Rousey could spell lucrative earnings for the wrestling conglomerate.

