Watch: Ronda Rousey Looks Great in WWE Training Video

Just when we thought expectations for Ronda Rousey‘s WWE career couldn’t climb any higher, WWE released training footage that Rocky himself would envy.

Rousey will officially become a WWE Superstar once she signs her contract at this Sunday’s Elimination Chamber. In order to hype up the moment, WWE rolled out a trailer on RAW the depicted Rousey doing some impressive work in a wrestling ring. Using snap suplexes, scoop slams, and armbar takedowns, Rousey flashed a powerful arsenal that made all of her haters shift uncomfortably in their seats.

Vince McMahon and Co. hope Rousey will become an infinite stream of revenue. And her first test as WWE’s newest cash cow will come at Elimination Chamber.

According to NoDQ, ticket sales for Elimination Chamber have been underwhelming. It’s being reported that as of last week, WWE had only moved 8,000 tickets for a venue that holds 18,000 people. In an effort to boost sales, WWE reportedly added Rousey’s contract signing to the show.

It’s impossible to know how true this is, but it certainly would be a savvy move by WWE. Historically speaking, WWE contract signings always end in fireworks, and it would be foolish to assume Rousey’s would be pedestrian.

While it’s still early to guarantee, all indicators point to Stephanie teaming with Triple H to take on Ronda Rousey and a teammate that has yet to be determined. At the moment, early favorite includes Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, and The Rock as tag team partners for Ronda Rousey in the former UFC champion’s first ever WWE match.

WWE will book Ronda Rousey to the moon. This is hardly a novel concept as WWE tends to do this when they get a bankable star. But Rousey is a rare commodity that promises even rarer profits. Her opportunities and accomplishments will be infinite and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, much of Rousey’s triumphs will hinge upon Stephanie McMahon. As one of the best heels in the company, Steph is the perfect, if not the only, option WWE has to get Rousey a favorable standing with their audience. Their chemistry will play a big part in the future of the company

We’ll keep you posted as this story develops, but expect Rousey’s appearance at Elimination Chamber to kick off a WrestleMania chain reaction.