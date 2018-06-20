Did Kurt Angle Just Threaten Ronda Rousey?

After Ronda Rousey judo tossed and repeatedly bludgeoned Kurt Angle with a briefcase, the RAW GM had no choice but to suspend the UFC Hall of Famer. However, Angle just hinted at taking things a little further.

Rousey recently posted a half-hearted apology to WWE following her Monday night explosion. Angle has since responded and his Instagram post carries a threatening tone.

“…if this ever occurs again, do not forget who I am, and what I’m capable of. That’s not a threat, it’s the truth,” he wrote.

Here’s the message in full:

“Ronda, I understand your frustration, and I know you’re tired of some of the other women disrespecting you. But that’s part of what makes the WWE different. Verbal attacks are very common. Taking advantage, and bending the rules to benefit yourself will occur, such as Alexa cashing in her MITB contract and winning the Raw Womens’ Title. You need to keep your cool. You have a huge future in WWE. But when you attacked me for trying to keep you calm, you broke that bond we shared. You’re smarter than that. The fact that you’re a true badass, and that you could whoop just about any man or woman on the planet is what I like most about you. BUT if this ever occurs again, do not forget who I am, and what I’m capable of. That’s not a threat, it’s the truth. I Hope you learn from this situation, and we can remain very close. You have the world in the palm of your hands Ronda, if you make the right decisions. It’s damn true!!”

It’s hard to decipher what exactly Kurt Angle may be alluding to, bt clearly, he’s reserving the right to punish Rousey further if need be. Rousey is currently suspended for 30 days. This will keep her out of action past the July Extreme Rules pay-per-view, allowing Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax to resolve their conflict.

However don’t be surprised if Rousey makes a loud cameo in the coming weeks to torture Alexa Bliss. The “suspended Superstar” is one of wrestling’s oldest tricks and typically is used to put a character’s lawlessness on display—look no further than Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Rousey’s suspension lifts July 18, but that falls on a Wednesday. This means we likely won’t be seeing her—barring a suprise—untill the July 23 episode of RAW. However, her return is bound to be thunderous and likely to set up her SummerSlam championship opportunity.