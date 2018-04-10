Ronda Rousey Posts Backstage Photos From WrestleMania 34

Ronda Rousey stole the show on Sunday when she competed in her debut match at WrestleMania 34.

On Monday the former UFC Champion took to Instagram to post some of her favorite photos from the match, including her warming up backstage and celebrating with her tag team partner Kurt Angle.

“The calm before #wrestlemania34,” Rousey wrote in the caption of a photo of her standing backstage. Rousey entered the ring in an outfit inspired by her professional wrestling hero, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper.

Alongside Angle, she defeated Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a 20-minute match by forcing the villainous McMahon to tap out to her armbar submission.

“Thanks @therealkurtangle for being the best partner and teammate I could ever have for my @wwe debut,” Rousey captioned in a photo of her hugging the Olympic gold medalist.

In a surprise turn, Rousey offered an apology to the WWE Universe in an interview with ESPN on Monday morning, saying she was sorry she underestimated them.

“I owe the WWE universe an apology because I thought they were going to boo me out of the building from day one,”Rousey admitted. “They really accepted me from day one. Hopefully, I satisfied a lot of skeptics tonight. I underestimated how kind the WWE universe would be. I thought any outsiders would be shunned. I was expecting to get shunned and to have to battle to be accepted. I worked my ass off to pay respect to what’s so important to them, and hopefully they saw that tonight. I’m just so grateful, man. I’m trying my best to deserve it.”

In an interview with ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne, Rousey said she was now grateful that she lost her last two UFC fights to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, as it gave her the opportunity to pursue a career in the WWE.

“I thought I would never say this, but I’m so happy I lost those fights [to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes] because it led me here. This is so worth it,” Rousey said.

“Everything really does happen for a reason,” she continued. I’m just so grateful. I thought I never would be [grateful] for [the losses], but time is a great teacher. I’m just really, really glad I gave it time instead of giving up and feeling it was the end of the world. There’s so many people who encounter tragedies who feel like the world and time won’t heal it. But all I can say to those people is: Just give it time, even if you think time can’t heal it. You never know what will happen and where it will lead you. Every missed opportunity is a blessing in disguise. I really believe it now.”