Why Ronda Rousey Missed RAW on Monday

Fearing another part-time Superstar, wrestling fans collectively relaxed when WWE announced Ronda Rousey would be at every RAW leading up to WrestleMania. But when Rousey skipped the very next RAW after the decree, her skeptics reemerged.

The instant departure from their promise had fans rolling their eyes, but Pro Wrestling Sheet says there is a perfectly reasonable explanation for Rousey’s absence.

Per Pro Wrestling Sheet’s sources, Rousey planned on being at RAW but was already booked for medical testing in Pittsburgh. That appointment made her cameo at RAW Detroit impossible.

It’s hard to pinpoint who was responsible for the mistaken Rousey advertisement, but nearly every social media account and even WWE.com hyped up Rousey’s RAW appearance.

Here’s the actual clipping from WWE’s article:

Ronda Rousey to appear on every Raw leading up to WrestleMania Raw is about to get a lot more Rowdy! It has been announced that Ronda Rousey will appear on every single episode of Raw leading up to WrestleMania. “Rowdy” Ronda will make special appearances in: 3/5 – BMO Harris Bradley Center, Milwaukee 3/12 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit 3/19 – American Airlines Center, Dallas 3/26 – Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland 4/2 – Philips Arena, Atlanta

WWE has since removed the article from their website along with any similar assertions from social media.

But now, Rousey is expected to resume the original schedule and is said to be on the card for the next three episodes of RAW. So for anyone looking to lampoon Rousey for not being wholly invested in her WWE career, it may be time to reconsider that indictment.

ESPN reported moments after Rousey’s first appearance at the Rumble that she had signed a multi-year contract with the WWE.

“This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt,” Rousey said in an exclusive interview with ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne. “When I first met with Triple H, I told him, ‘There are other things I can do with my time that’ll make way more money, but I won’t enjoy nearly as much.’

“It’s funny — it’s kind of like acting, in that it was something I always wanted to do but I never thought was in the cards for me,” Rousey said. “And now that I realize I really do have this opportunity, I feel like my 6-year-old self would totally kick my ass if I didn’t take it,” said Rousey