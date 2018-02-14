Ronda Rousey Lands on WWE SummerSlam Ticket

Even though Ronda Rousey’s contract has been confirmed, some fans still believe her WWE arrival is no more than a publicity stunt. But new evidence suggests her stint in WWE not only promises to be long-term, but significant.

ESPN’s Arash Markazi was lucky enough to nab the WWE’s golden ticket version of a SummerSlam stub. While the lenticular ticket feature features 16 Superstars you’d expect, the inclusion of Ronda Rousey demands attention.

Here’s Markazi actual tweet:

The first look at a WWE SummerSlam ticket featuring Ronda Rousey. The event takes place August 19 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/Um9lfmVGsI — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 13, 2018

Then lends itself to some meaty speculation. First, it’s worth establishing that Rousey’s arrival in WWE is legitimate and she will one day be a regularly featured Superstar. For the near future, we won’t see her much as she continues to train so she can actually look the part for her first ever match at WrestleMania.

Her absence has drawn the ire of many fans who believed she wouldn’t miss a single episode of Monday Night RAW. While that day may one day come, all signs point to her starting off as more of part-time talent.

However, SummerSlam looks to be a lock on her calendar.

We’ll guess that WWE already has tentative plans for Rousey’s August, but those possibilities may actually be endless. For the more immediate WrestleMania, it looks like Rousey is destined to face Stephanie McMahon. That could be a mixed tag match featuring the likes of Triple H and Kurt Angle, or maybe even The Rock. But it’s also possible that WWE arranges a one-on-one match between the former UFC Champion and the princess of WWE.

Regardless of what WrestleMania holds, her gracing the SummerSlam ticket (standing next to Roman Reigns, mind you) suggest that big opportunities will continue to come her way.

If forced to guess, SummerSlam may hold Rousey’s first crack at a WWE Championship.