Ronda Rousey Possibly Headed for WWE

It looks like Ronda Rousey may be rekindling rumors of her possible future involvement with the WWE. Intrepid members of the Internet Wrestling Community noticed that Rousey suddenly following a number WWE-related accounts on Twitter recently, including WWE’s official Twitter accounts.

The accounts recently added by Ronda Rousey’s official Twitter account include @WWE, @WWEUniverse, and notably Total Divas cast members @BellaTwins, @NaomiWWE, @NatByNature, as well as former WWE Divas champion @TheAJMendez (AJ Lee).

There’s been increasing speculation of Ronda Rousey possibly joining the WWE ever since her loss to Amanda Nunes back in January at UFC 207, and going back even further to her in-ring appearance at WrestleMania 31, where the former UFC champion teamed with her Fast and The Furious 7 cast mate The Rock against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

While it doesn’t sound like there’s any kind of official talks going on between Rousey and the WWE at this time, Stephanie McMahon made it clear back in March that the door is always open for the former UFC champion.

“I would love to add Ronda Rousey!” McMahon said in an interview. “I know that she loves WWE and we certainly love her, so it would be a match made in heaven. So hopefully one day we’ll have that opportunity.”

Following back-to-back brutal TKO defeats to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion has plummeted from her lofty status as MMA’s biggest draw and most polarizing superstar.

Rousey hasn’t shown any intent to compete in the octagon again, although that’s merely conjecture based on the fact that she’s avoided addressing it with the media. But UFC President Dana White has gone on record saying that we’ve likely seen the last of Rousey’s career in the cage.

The Olympic bronze medalist isn’t a frequent Twitter user and hasn’t posted anything in over a month and a half. Although she has over three million followers, Rousey only follows less than a thousand people in return, so there could actually be some significance to these recent developments.

But considering the accounts in question, could we instead see Rousey appear on Total Divas or its spin-off Total Bellas? Total Divas star Natalya had recently praised the UFC star in a Sports Illustrated interview and expressed her desire to one day wrestle Rousey in the WWE.

WWE Advocate and MMA superfan Paul Heyman also recently stated that he would like to see Rousey join the ranks. “I think the WWE audience would embrace Ronda Rousey with open arms,” he said in a recent podcast interview. “It doesn’t matter, her past two experiences in the UFC. All that matters is if she got involved in a story that people could relate to and sink their teeth into and get excited about.”

Perhaps Rousey could join fellow UFC-crossover talent Brock Lesnar under Paul Heyman’s management. Could we possibly see Rousey make an appearance at WWE SummerSlam, or next year’s WrestleMania? The door remains open.

