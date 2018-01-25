Ronda Rousey Says No Royal Rumble for Her

While some fans were hoping Ronda Rousey might make her WWE debut during this weekend’s Royal Rumble, the athlete has revealed that won’t be the case.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Rousey said that while she appreciates the “confidence,” she’ll actually be out of the country during the Rumble and will therefore not be in attendance.

“I’m actually leaving to Colombia right now to finish shooting Mile 22 and won’t be back until mid-February,” she said.

Mile 22 also stars Mark Wahlberg and John Malkovich and will see Rousey continue her foray into acting.

“I’m fortunate enough to be able to choose what to do with my time,” Rousey explained of her decision to act. “So I’m just having a lot of fun doing this.”

Rousey also responded to a challenge thrown her way by Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, who previously told Rousey “good luck” in trying to take her title.

“That’s actually really sweet for her to wish me luck,” Rousey said. “She’s really cool. It’s sweet of her to say, but I’ve got other stuff to do right now.”

The athlete made sure to note that she hasn’t signed a deal with WWE just yet, despite rumors to the contrary.

“I haven’t signed anything,” she said. “No pen to paper for me.”

The Royal Rumble on Jan. 28 will feature a 30-woman battle royale, a history-making first for the WWE.

Photo Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com