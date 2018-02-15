Ronda Rousey Puts an End to Unanswered Ridicule from WWE Superstars

WWE Superstars have been lining up to take a shot at Ronda Rousey since her Royal Rumble arrival. However, until now, Rousey had never snapped back.

Nikki Bella, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Nia Jax have all gotten away with their insults, however, whenever Jax went in for seconds, Rousey caught her.

Rousey made an Instagram post reminiscing about her Olympic history in Judo. The motivational message came with an image of her tossing an opponent to the mat. And that’s where Nia Jax decided to chime in.

“I like to see you try this move on me [eye roll emoji]”

According to Rousey, such a maneuver would be an easy thing for Rousey to slap onto Jax.

“@niajaxwwe principles of judo: maximum efficiency, minimum effort. Mutual welfare and benefit [prayer hands emoji]”

Here’s the full post:

“What seems like several lifetimes ago… my dreams of Olympic gold never came true, but time has made me thankful for falling short of gold #falldown7timesgetup8 #judo,” Rousey wrote.

While they won’t be fighting one another, both Jax and Rousey will be at February 25th’s Elimination Chamber. Rousey will be there to officially sign her WWE contract. But Jax has quite the opportunity as she’ll be fighting Asuka for the right to earn a WrestleMania match for the RAW Women’s Championship.

WWE will book Ronda Rousey to the moon. This is hardly a novel concept as WWE tends to do this when they get a bankable star. But Rousey is a rare commodity that promises even rarer profits. Her opportunities and accomplishments will be infinite and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, much of Rousey’s triumphs will hinge upon Stephanie McMahon. As one of the best heels in the company, Steph is the perfect, if not the only, option WWE has to get Rousey a favorable standing with their audience. Their chemistry will play a big part in the future of the company.

And that future likely begins with a match at WrestleMania 34.

