Nia Jax Explains WWE Superstars’ Reluctance to Accept Ronda Rousey

Since her Royal Rumble appearance, Ronda Rousey has been subjected to criticism from several WWE Superstars. And Nia Jax just clarified why she and her peers have been leery towards Rousey’s arrival.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio Jax addressed the hostility surrounding Ronda Rousey’s professional wrestling crusade. Jax, like Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair, has taken a few public shots at the former UFC Champion. While some of this is undeniably some form of gamesmanship, it’s hard to rule out the women of WWE having an issue with Rousey’s rapid anointment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But for Jax, the reluctance to accept Rousey doesn’t come from some kind locker room insecurity. Instead, Jax and the women of WWE are trying to preserve a long-standing culture.

“Respect is #1 in this business. You definitely have to walk into the door with a lot of respect: a lot of eye contact, a lot of handshakes, introducing yourself. We are a very tight-knit family at WWE. We are very protective of our family. When an outsider comes in, you want to make sure the outsider is worthy to step into the family. When Sasha Banks says she had nothing nice to say (on a previous episode of Busted Open), it’s not necessarily that she wants to go out and be mean, but rather making sure that this outsider is worthy to step into her family,” she said.

As Jax mentions, it was Banks who took the firmest stance against Rousey.

In her interview with Busted Open Radio, The Boss was asked how she felt about Rousey becoming the newest WWE Superstar. Banks’ response was icy, to say the least.

“My feelings, sorry to do it do you guys, I have nothing nice to say, so I can’t say anything at all,” said Banks.

Floored by the antagonistic answer, the hosts pried for more details, specifically asking if there was a single positive effect by Rousey joining WWE

“I have nothing to say about it, no,” reiterated Banks.

It’s worth reminding that it’s in Sasha Banks’ best interest to poke the bear as animosity with Rousey would eventually manifest a huge match for Banks – possible the biggest of her career. So while it’s fun to get swept away in insult exchange, it’s better to understand that the WWE Superstars are executing a story.

However, Jax’s notion of protecting their intimate environment cannot be dismissed. While WWE has grown into a global conglomerate, it’s still a tiny locker room. To her, ensuring that their tribe of talent remains a tight-knit group is a high priority, so they just can’t blindly accept anyone who comes knocking.

But Ronda Rousey’s days on the outside are officially over. She’ll officially become a WWE Superstar this Sunday at Elimination Chamber when she signs her make-believe contract.

[H/T Wrestling Inc.]