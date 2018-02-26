Ronda Rousey Speaks for First Time at WWE Elimination Chamber

Sunday night was a night of firsts for Ronda Rousey inside a WWE ring.

She signed her first WWE contract, she slammed an opponent through a table (who just happened to be Triple H) for the first time and she stood tall to close out a segment.

But there was another first for Rousey — her first words on WWE television. Since she never actually spoke during her surprise debut at the Royal Rumble, Sunday marked the first time she had a live WWE microphone in her hand.

Her first words were actually pretty simple.

“Hey guys,” she said, addressing a white hot crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ronda Rousey’s first words as a WWE Superstar: “Hey guys … ” pic.twitter.com/wgBNhrI70U — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 26, 2018

Rousey went on to thank Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Kurt Angle for the opportunity to compete, as well as thanking the family of WWE legend “Rowdy” Roddy Piper for allowing her to honor him with his old leather jacket and a new version of the iconic “Hot Rod” shirt.

But her words quickly turned to action when she noticed Triple H was whispering to Angle just as she was about to sign on the dotted line. Angle quickly dropped the charade, alerting Rousey that Hunter and McMahon were manipulating her into signing the deal so they could humiliate her at WrestleMania 34 just like she embarrassed them way back at WrestleMania 31.

McMahon quickly tried to calm Rousey down as Hunter tried to lead Angle to the back. The daughter of Vince McMahon tried once again to sing Rousey’s praises, only for Angle to interject and say McMahon had called her a “has been” backstage.

This led to Rousey getting in McMahon’s face, prompting Triple H to run back into the ring and hold her back. Rousey, not afraid of anyone, then got in Triple H’s face and wound up slamming him through the table in the middle of the ring.

McMahon slapped Rousey in retaliation, but immediately backed off Rousey looked her way.

Based on her interview before the show, fans will likely see the fallout from Rousey’s action on Monday’s edition of Monday Night Raw.