Ronda Rousey Shares Thoughtful Take on CM Punk’s Potential WWE Comback

Now that Ronda Rousey is a WWE Superstar and CM Punk has another UFC fight, the fighters are officially kindred spirits. But could they one day be co-workers?

In an interview with Metro, Rousey discussed the potential of CM Punk’s returns to WWE:

“I think everybody on Earth would love to see him back in WWE, and I would completely fall all over myself and be honored if he wanted to be involved with me in any way, shape or form. But also, it’s not all about everyone else. It’s his life and it’s about him. He’s doing what he enjoys, what he’s passionate about and what brings out the best of him,” she said.

We have to respect Rousey take on this. Punk has not been shy about how much his UFC career has meant to him. Even though he’s been unmercifully mocked by fans and peers, Punk did just land his second UFC fight. So, despite the millions of wrestling fans that would kill to see him back in WWE, it sounds like UFC will be his chief hustle for a while.

Rousey can empathize Punk as fans year for him to return to their preferred memory, but to Rousey, it’s best to chase the career you want.

“I’m sure there’s a lot of people that wish I would come back to fighting, but you know what, I don’t fight for them, and he doesn’t wrestle for us. He should do what he wants to do and what makes him into the person he feels like he’s meant to be,” she said.

Punk’s made that choice as he’s already slated for a June 9th’s UFC 225—but has yet to score an opponent.

“If that’s fighting right now, then all the power to him. Fight to your heart’s content. Everyone in the world knows he has a gift for wrestling and he has something special, and if he ever feels like sharing it with us again, then hell yeah, please, even if it’s not with me, I just hope I’m there to see it,” said Rousey.

However even though Rousey knows Punk is capable of killing it once again last WWE Superstar, she wholly understands he chooses to never return

“If he never wants to get back in that ring again, he has every reason not to, and all the respect in the world from me,” she said.