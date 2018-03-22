WWE Hints at Roman Reigns Injury

Roman Reigns suffered a merciless beatdown at the hands of Brock Lesnar on the latest episode of RAW and WWE would like you to think that The Big Dog will limp into WrestleMania

Despite being handcuffed by a trio of “US Marshalls” Reigns was able to elude his detainment by pummeling the law enforcement officers. However, with Reigns still shackled, he became an easy meal for Brock Lesnar. After a barrage of chair shots, suplexes, F-5’s, and gurney tosses Reigns had been officially reduced to a heap of raw meat.

And according to WWE.com, the effects of Lesnar’s assault could impact the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 34.

Will Roman Reigns be 100 percent for WrestleMania? As Roman Reigns was in the process of being taken into custody by U.S. Marshals for violating his suspension this past Monday night, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar brutally attacked the handcuffed Big Dog, who needed to be rushed to a local medical facility in the wake of one of the most callous assaults in WWE history. Little is known about Reigns’ condition at this time, but one has to imagine that The Beast Incarnate’s actions have changed the landscape of the Universal Championship Match at WrestleMania. After all, most Superstars have difficulty simply standing upright in a match against The Conqueror. What chance does Reigns have if he’s still recovering from Beast-incurred injuries?

While we’re certain Reigns woke up a little more sore than he liked on Tuesday morning, it’s not time to break out our rosaries just yet.

Reigns is fine. However, it’s in WWE‘s best interest to make you believe that he’s not. That way, if an “injured” Reigns competes at WrestleMania 34, then his ultimate victory will look that much more heroic.

This news just marks WWE latest attempt to buy Reigns some sympathy with their fan base. Considering the timeless formula of Good Guy + Obstacles = $, this tactic will work just fine on most fans, however, it likely will not influence fans who remain on the fence about The Big Dog.

That said, WWE has done a great job in portraying Lesnar as the aloof, self-serving villain and Reigns as a budding people’s champion. Their story has been exponentially better than their previous build up to Wrestlemania 31 and that should make their April 8th Superdome showdown that much better.