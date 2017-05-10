Roman Reigns Opens Up To Fans After Brother’s Death

If you judge solely by the reactions on Monday Night RAW, Roman Reigns is one of the most despised performers in WWE history. At live events, however, it’s an entirely different story.

#WWELille Thank you for tonight!! It’s been a tough few weeks, but tonight really lifted my spirits. #Thankful 🙏🏽 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 9, 2017

After an apparently emotional night during WWE’s stop in Lillehammer, Norway, Roman opened up to his fans with a message of gratitude.

“Thank you for tonight! It’s been a tough few weeks, but tonight really lifted my spirits #Thankful”

It’s been a trying time for Roman Reigns outside of the WWE ring. Last month, the three-time WWE Champion tragically lost his brother, former WWE star, Rosey.

After the funeral, Roman told WWE.com about the bond he and his brother shared.

“It’s one of those situations where it’s a lot of mixed feelings. When you live in a big family, it’s always great to be able to come together, but to have to come together to send off a brother — and not only was he my brother, but in our family, even when you’re cousins, we’re all so close that we feel like brothers. That’s the type of connection we have in our family. It was an extremely sad weekend, and it’s still really tough. Everybody’s grieving. But to see our family come together and have a hundred-plus family and friends come together to celebrate my brother’s life really meant a lot. It just continually picks up our family and keeps us moving on.”

He continued on his brother’s influence on his life. “My only hope now is that I can continue to represent my family and represent my brother and continue to push our legacy. He was my number one fan. He never missed a match, he never missed anything I did in the ring, he always had great advice for me and always reached out to talk.”

Despite the tragic loss, Roman has still been giving it his all; having yet another memorable match with Braun Strowman at WWE Payback that left the former WWE Champion bruised and battered.

I know many fans still loathe Roman for a myriad of wrestling booking reasons that are out of his control, but hopefully, at a time like this, the entire WWE Universe can separate the man and the performer.

Superstars giving their all in the ring and fans giving all their love back is what the business is really all about.

