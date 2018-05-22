Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal Announced for Money in the Bank

Roman Reigns had his opportunity for a shot in the Money in the Bank ladder match taken away from him by Jinder Mahal. Now “The Big Dog” gets his shot at revenge when he takes on Mahal in a one-on-one match at the June 17 pay-per-view.

The feud between the two started when Mahal attacked Reigns during a triple threat qualifying match with Sami Zayn and Finn Balor on Monday Night Raw back on May 7. Reigns got his revenge a week later by attacking Mahal multiple times on Raw the next week, including spearing him through a wall backstage. The brawls between the two continued on Monday with Mahal getting involved in a match with Reigns and Owens, leading into a tag match with Seth Rollins added in.

Rollins won the match for the former Shield members, hitting Owens with a Curb Stomp for the win. After the match Mahal attacked both Rollins and Reigns with a steel chair as they made their way up the ramp. The match was announced when the show came back from commercial break.

The former three-time WWE Champion has been trying to gain some momentum back in the eyes of the fans ever since he lost back-to-back matches to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 and the Greatest Royal Rumble, so perhaps beating up on one of the most hated heels in the company can do the trick.

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view may be weeks away, but the card is already shaping up to look quite solid. The men’s Money in the Bank ladder match will include Balor, Owens, Braun Strowman, The Miz, Rusev, Bobby Roode, a member of the New Day and either Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy or Samoa Joe (as to be determined on SmackDown Live on Tuesday night).

The women’s ladder match has Ember Moon, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch booked, as well as the winners of this week’s matches between Billie Kay/Lana and Sonya Deville/Naomi.

Other singles matches on the card include another rematch between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship, Carmella vs. Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s Championship and Ronda Rousey competing in her first championship match as she takes on Nia Jax.

The match was made last Monday during the NBCUniversal upfronts in New York City when Jax formally challenged the former UFC Champion. They’ll have their contract signing on Raw on Monday with Stephanie McMahon serving as moderator.