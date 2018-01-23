Roman Reigns Drops the Intercontinental Title at RAW 25

One of the biggest matches advertised for RAW 25 happened at the Barclays Center location on Monday night. The Miz challenged Roman Reigns for the Intercontinental title.

Prior to the match, WWE acknowledged several of the former GMs of RAW. Introduced were John Laurinaitis, Eric Bischoff, William Regal, and Daniel Bryan. As Bryan was in the middle of leading the sold out crowd in a “Yes!” chant, Miz interrupted him and the two of them had a face off as Miz made his way to the ring.

Prior to the match starting, Michael Cole noted that the Intercontinental title has changed hands 51 times in the history of Monday Night RAW and wondered if it would happen a 52nd this this evening. It didn’t look like it early on, with Reigns dominating the early portion of the bout.

Following some interference from the Miztourage, Miz took advantage as the bout went into its first commercial break. Despite several comebacks from Reigns, Miz was always able to work his way back into control due to constant interference from the Miztourage. Eventually, the referee went to throw out the Miztourage from ringside. During that commotion, Reigns nailed them with a flying forearm on the ring apron, but turned around into a Skull Crushing Finale from Miz for a near fall.

Later, Reigns went for a Spear, but Miz dodged it and Reigns went face-first into an exposed middle turnbuckle. Replay from earlier in the match showed Miz taking the turnbuckle padding while Reigns fought the Miztourage on the outside.

Cole noted that with Monday night’s victory, Miz has become an eight-time Intercontinental champion, and the only person in WWE history with more Intercontinental championship reigns is Chris Jericho with nine.