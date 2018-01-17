Miami Steroid Dealer Claims Roman Reigns Was One of Several Celebrity Clients

Richard Rodriguez, a Miami business owner accused of heading an international steroid ring, just named Roman Reigns as one of his several high profile clients.

Rodriguez spoke to filmmaker Johnny Bravo from his Brooklyn Detention Center phone and went on record about the details of his $10 million criminal operation. Rodriguez expressed his desire to clear his name and oust those who denied affiliation to him and his business. And according to Rodriguez, Roman Reigns, along with actors Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel was one of his more famous customers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“One of them, in particular, is a very famous wrestler by the name of Roman Reigns. He was originally introduced to me by one of the informants,” revealed Rodriguez.

According to Rodriguez, his motives for revealing Reigns date back to his indictment. Rodriguez never went to trial, instead, he took a plea deal and in the process, he allegedly was made aware that Reigns cooperated with authorities.

We must underline that these are just allegations from Rodriguez. Reigns has not been connected to Rodriguez’s Miami based gym or the DEA’s investigation. Right now, this is nothing more than an imprisoned man’s, rather specific, incantations.

Wrestling fans will remember that Reigns was suspended for violating WWE‘s Wellness Policy in 2016. That infraction, though, is believed to be from Adderall, not steroids. Reigns has maintained a clean wrap sheet since, but the accusations from Rodriguez will not be doing the WWE Superstar any favors.

Neither WWE nor Roman Reigns have commented on the matter. Until Rodriguez’s words are corroborated by something more concrete, his story just makes for interesting fodder.