Roman Reigns Says Brock Lesnar Wanted To Kill Him

The term “Suplex City” was born two years ago at WrestleMania when Brock Lesnar took Roman Reigns on a treacherous trip through hell via multiple German suplexes. To the shocked WWE crowd watching the match, it looked like Brock Lesnar wanted to kill Roman Reigns. As the recipient of all those suplexes, Roman Reigns knew that was indeed the case.

Reigns was recently a guest on Talk Is Jericho. Among many other things, Reigns talked about facing current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31. Reigns called the match a “weird” and “difficult” situation, calling it “a crazy time”. Apparently, Lesnar and Paul Heyman were not open to ideas and the powerful duo made the case for squashing Reigns.

Reigns recalled, “Those two, they’re something else. They wanted to kill me. They were convinced however many people were there eighty [thousand], whatever, they wanted to see me get crushed. They were there and they just want to see Roman get his ass beat. And I can’t disagree with them, but brother [has] got to fight. Hey, you can kick my ass all you want, but I’m going to fight.”

Reigns said the one thing he could always be confident about was that the match was all about a fight.

“I knew he wanted to get straight to the [Suplex] City, and I was like, ‘f–k it. Here we go!’ And nobody does this, like, it was ‘ding, ding, ding’ and I went right into him.” Reigns said, “for me, it was just about taking that ass-whooping and I’m thankful to Brock because he [has] got a name. Brock is legit, ‘I’ll break your face and I’m not scared to go in there and have someone break mine’. I’ve seen him crush people. I’ve seen him get his ass whooped too, by who was it? [Cain] Velasquez or whatever. But just to have the balls to go out there and like do that, you’ve got to be a man and I respect him, I respect his name, and the fact that he went out there and he built it.”

Coming into a match like that could have tanked any young superstar’s confidence, but the former Shield standout has developed a thick skin.

“No, it wasn’t easy, by any means. But the thing I had a lot of confidence in is I knew it was just going to be a fight. I knew it was going to be brutal and I like that s–t. Like, hey, if you want to bang, I’m all for it. I’m never scared. But it was just weird. It really was. It was last minute. It was one of those deals where it wasn’t a lot of talking, didn’t seem open to ideas because, essentially, in their minds, and when I say ‘their minds’ I say Brock and Paul, which, that is a powerful pairing right there.”

“I’m proud of that match. I don’t know if it was like… I don’t know if it’s my favorite of all of them, but, like, I think it might be my best one. Like, story-wise and just the moment, and the crowd switched and with Seth [Rollins] coming, it had a little bit of everything. It was just really good. It was really good business.”

Rumors have speculate Reigns and Lesnar will be on a collision course for a rematch at next year’s WrestleMania 34. Brock set his sights on the only other man to defeat The Undertaker at ‘Mania last week on RAW, but it appears Braun Strowman and/or an impending Superstar Shake-Up could postpone the battle for the time being.

