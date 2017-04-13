Roman Reigns Reportedly Suffered Shoulder Injury On Raw

WWE.com is reporting that Roman Reigns suffered a legitimate (we think) separated shoulder during Monday night’s beatdown from Braun Strowman. Immediately after the beatdown, Michael Cole reported Roman was suffering from cracked ribs, internal injuries, and a possible separated shoulder. Today, they took away the “possible.”

“In addition to suffering cracked ribs and internal injuries at the hands of Braun Strowman during The Monster Among Men’s savage assault on Monday, Roman Reigns is also recovering from a separated shoulder, WWE.com can now confirm.

Following a brutal series of attacks that culminated with Strowman hurling Reigns off a loading dock while The Big Dog was strapped to a gurney, local EMTs rushed the battered former WWE Champion into the back of an ambulance. Still unsatisfied by the carnage he had wrought, The Monster Among Men further pummeled the defenseless Reigns before using his superhuman strength to overturn the emergency vehicle with The Big Dog still inside it. Once Strowman had cleared the scene, a second ambulance took Reigns to a local medical facility for treatment and evaluation.”

Could it be that WWE is starting to also blur the lines of kayfabe injuries on their website? Earlier this week, they also reported that Kofi Kingston had to undergo surgery on his ankle after The Revival attacked his ankle on Raw.

What are the odds that two wrestling angles actually led to two wrestling injuries?

Generally speaking, you can usually tell if a WWE Superstar has suffered a real injury or a “wrestling” injury. Wrestling injuries are fairly vague and include terms like “internal injuries.” Real injuries are reported on the WWE’s website in specific articles about said injury.

If Reigns did legitimately suffer a separated shoulder, there’s a good chance he will need to miss a few weeks of getting tossed around in ambulances to heal. Considering Reigns and Strowman are scheduled to be Raw’s main event for Payback while Brock Lesnar is absent, it would be a major blow if the injury was bad enough to keep him out of action through the end of the month.

We just hope this latest injury doesn’t lead to another protest petition calling for Braun Strowman’s job.

