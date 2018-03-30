Could Paul Heyman Become a ‘Roman Reigns Guy?’

Back in February, a rumor surfaced that implicated Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman joining forces. And surprisingly enough, Roman Reigns likes the idea.

In an interview with NBC Sports, The Big Dog seemed excited about the possibilities of acquiring the services of The Advocate:

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think it would be really cool. Obviously, it comes down to a couple of different things creatively, but I think it would be really neat. I think it would be able to show a different aspect of myself. It really just depends on the route that we want to take my character; if there’s any type of evolution that needs to be made in the next couple of years.

At the moment, it looks like WrestleMania 34 could be the final chapter in Brock Lesnar‘s and Heyman’s partnership. Lesnar finds himself perpetually attached to rumors that would send him to UFC for one more big fight. Even more, his WWE contract expires shortly after the ‘Mania, and supposedly so does Heyman’s. However, if Heyman re-ups, he’ll likely be clientless; a fact that lends itself to the theories of he and Reigns working together.

Heyman and Reigns joining forces would be a massive shift in WWE’s direction and it’s one that Reigns is willing to humor—as long as its still his show.

“I think with a character like Paul Heyman, the different things that we could do would be really cool. It would show not only myself but also him in a totally different light. I wouldn’t just be the guy bouncing around not saying anything. If there’s something I need to say, I’m going to step up and say it because regardless if I’m with a guy like Paul Heyman, I would not be a Paul Heyman guy, he would be a Roman Reigns guy, that’s the way that would work,” he said.

A heel turn by Reigns would be the answer to many fans’ prayers. Ever since his single run began, hordes of fans have been begging for WWE to flip Reigns to the dark side. While Roman has had some villains moment (RAW after WrestleMania 33), WWE has been careful to keep him relatively likable. But all of that could change at WrestleMania.

Theoretically, Heyman could betray Lesnar in New Orleans. That moment, with a grinning Reigns in the background, would be a more organic version of WrestleMania 17’s unholy union between Vince McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

It’s not a bright idea to expect this to happen. However, a rumor like this will make the final moments of WrestleMania 34 captivating.