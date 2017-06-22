WWE Rumors: John Cena vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34?

According to the Wrestling Observer Radio, Cageside Seats and the Inquisitor, WWE is possibly building to Roman Reigns vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 34 for the Universal Title.



The pieces of this match have begun to come together. Last week there were rumors circulating that the WWE behemoths were tentatively scheduled to face off at this year’s SummerSlam. It seems as though that idea has shifted to WrestleMania.

We can rule out a Summerslam showdown between Reigns and Cena for several reasons. The first being Roman Reigns’ self-appointed number one contendership. Chances are, Reigns will be in the Universal Title match in August against either Brock Lesnar or Samoa Joe. Sources say that the plan is for Roman Reigns to leave Summerslam with the Universal belt. If that is what indeed happens, then we can officially start the countdown for Cena vs. Reigns at Wrestlemania 34.

And to top it all off, John Cena would be fighting for his record breaking 17th WWE Championship.

As of today, WWE could not draw up a bigger match. Throw in the ramifications of John Cena metaphorically handing over the WWE to Reigns after the match and now we have astronomical implications.

As soon as WrestleMania 33 ended, the rumor was for Roman Reigns to fight Brock Lesnar exactly one year later in New Orleans. The idea of involving Cena changes everything, though. From this vantage point, it feels like WWE could not craft a better story. Any deviation from Reigns vs. Cena would simply be foolish.

WWE clearly plans on keeping Cena’s options open. The Face that Runs the place will make his WWE return July 4th on SmackDown Live. However, Cena has been given a free agent title which means he will be able to jump between Raw and Smackdown – the only wrestler in the company with that power.

Reigns/Cena feels right, if not inevitable. However, sometimes these dream matches stay in our imagination. In 1992 when it seemed all too logical to have Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 8, nothing happened. To this day it’s seen as one of the biggest missed opportunities in WWE history. However, it’s hard to see WWE making the similar mistake twice. Stay tuned, folks.

