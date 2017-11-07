Concern Growing Within WWE That Roman Reigns Could Miss Survivor Series

Despite Roman Reigns‘ undisclosed viral infection, it was believed that he would still be wrestling at November 19th’s Survivor Series. However, a recent update has officially that notion in jeopardy.

According to PWInsider there is growing concern within WWE that The Big Dog will not be ready for his Survivor Series date. While Reigns has reportedly avoided the hospital, WWE decision makers believe that Reigns will not be in proper ring shape for the pay-per-view. If Reigns is forced to miss his second straight PPV, WWE already has plans to use Jason Jordan in his absence. The idea would then be centered around Jordan teaming with his father, Kurt Angle the first time.

Just last week, it was being reported that Reigns was expected back for the final RAW before Survivor Series. His return was set to anoint him as the final member (and leader) of Team RAW. While that may still be the plan, it’s clear the WWE is preparing for the worst.

In October, Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas, and Reigns all contracted some sort of viral infection, rumors nabbed it as being the mumps. While Wyatt returned to action last week, Reigns and Dallas still have yet to be cleared.

With WWE getting the Jason Jordan contingency plan in place, they’re clearly taking a proactive stance against another booking catastrophe. The sudden illness of the trio of WWE Superstars forced the company to make drastic changes to October’s Tables, Ladder’s and Chair, an event which saw Kurt Angle being thrown into the fray after an 11-year absence from the WWE ring.

It sounds like this situation will remain fluid, with several more updates to follow in the coming weeks. The details of his illness have been vague, at best, but if WWE already has an alternative plan in place, then they may actually be expecting Reign to miss yet another pay-per-view.

