Roman Reigns Demolishes His Haters With 1 Question

The pathology behind the sheer hatred of Roman Reigns should be studied by the most brilliant minds on planet Earth. Why is it that fans have an unrelenting disdain for a man who speaks minimally and only has great matches?

It’s a conundrum that started with John Cena but fans have rejected Roman Reigns ever since he split for the Shield. Yet, as the Shield’s enforcer, he was beloved. So what gives?

SI.com took to the grassroots and asked fans at SummerSlam this question: Why do you hate Roman Reigns?

Why do WWE fans hate Roman Reigns? We asked them. pic.twitter.com/vL1vG3JTC8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 22, 2017

Naturally, Reigns had to speak on this footage. Instead of slinging mud with the fans, The Big Dog only has one logical, mature, and searching question.

The simple question here is to the Kids. Would you rather grow up and be like me, OR the guys from this video!??😂 https://t.co/45OtF2x1Fq — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 23, 2017

When juxtaposing the video to Reigns’ question, it’s only a matter of time until one realizes that Reigns’ take on the situation is the right one. There’s one element at play that some fans have forgotten — WWE is for children. They have dozens of demographics, but kids are their most important one. Mostly, because they can pull the heart strings on their parents’ wallets. And like any good religion, it’s best to indoctrinate the kids early, so they’ll keep coming back for more as life progresses.

In a vacuum, it makes little sense to hate Reigns. He’s handsome, says and performs cool things and has great matches. Not to mention, he hasn’t been champion in well over a year. So the idea of him getting pushed down our throats has lost some credibility.

However, the biggest reason why people hate Reigns is John Cena. The face of WWE became that by winning for like a decade.

This dominance took out the fun for fans as Cena overcame every obstacle and won nearly every match he participated in for nearly 10 years. That said, when fans got a whiff that WWE was planning to make Reigns “the next Cen” they bucked. And rightfully so, Cen’a Er’a should not be duplicated, as that just cheapens Reigns. Really, the two wrestlers are quite similar. I mean when did Cena ever try to kill a man with an ambulance?

So for the haters out there, sit down and think about why you don’t like Reigns. You may find that you’re running out of reasons.