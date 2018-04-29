Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar Finish in Controversy at Greatest Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar is still your Universal Champion—but not without controversy.

The expectedly brutal match ended when Roman Reigns speared Lesnar out of the steel cage. However, Lesnar, despite being on the receiving end of the attack, landed the first outside of the ring. This technicality was used to declare him the victor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Where we go from here is anyone’s guess. Could WWE give Reigns another shot due to the contentious ending? Or has he used up all of his Universal Championship opportunities? the only thing we know is that Brock Lesnar is still king of WWE.

Next up for Reigns is Samoa Joe at Backlash on May 6. Just a week ago it seemed likely that Reigns would enter that battle as Univeral Champion, and now that he isn’t the outcome of that match seems less certain.

WWE is high on Samoa Joe, and a clean pay-per-view victory over Roman Reigns would be a star making-moment for Joe. If WWE does view the Samoan Submission Machon as a future champion, Backlash will be the perfect time for them to relay that message.

Brock Lesnar’s WWE future is wholly unpredictable. Wit ha move to UFC looking imminent, one would think his time as Universal champion is nearing its close. Conventional wisdom had him losing at the Greatest Royal rumble, but clearly, WWE has other plans.

But do those plans include Roman Reigns?

While it’s a little early to declare WEE is moving away from the Big Dog, April was an odd month for Reigns. His win a WrestleMania 35 seemed like a mere formality as we’d the coronation that ha been planned year in advance. But to our shock, Reigns was decimated in the Superdome. However, rumors had Vince McMahon moving Reigns big moment to a friendlier Greatest Royal Rumble crowd but now that opportunity has also gone up in smoke.

Just a few weeks ago, it felt like we’d be living in a Roman Reigns centric WWE. While that still may be the case, there is no reason to question what exactly is going on with the Big Dog.

We’ll know a lot more after RAW this Monday.