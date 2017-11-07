WWE Oddly Announces Roman Reigns’ Return

You may have missed it, but last night on RAW, WWE had a peculiar way of making a massive Roman Reigns announcement.

Without a hint of an exclamation point, Michael Cole stated on air that Roman Reigns will be back for the November 13th RAW in Atlanta, GA. As the final RAW before Survivor Series, this marks Reigns’ the last opportunity to make an appearance at the November 19th event. However, with WWE making a concerted effort to downplay his return we can’t help but furrow our eyebrows.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Yesterday, news broke from PWInsider that WWE officials were still concerned about Roman’s health. The report claimed that Reigns has yet been medically cleared of his viral infection and that there is growing anxiety within WWE that even if he gets the OK from doctors that he physically will not be able to compete. Even more, PWInsider claimed that in case Reigns can’t go, Jason Jordan would be inserted into Team RAW.

Well, last night we saw Kurt Angle handpick his son for Survivor Series. So what is going on?

Up Next: 5 Heel Turns That Could Happen at WWE’s Survivor Series

Well, with WWE making such a muted announcement about the Big Dog, we can assume that they still have reasonable doubt he’ll miss Survivor Series – them adding Jordan to Team RAW solidifies that notion. However, despite being hung in ambiguity, WWE looks to have created a situation where we all win.

Ladt night, The New Day effectively cost Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose their RAw Tag Team Championships which will lead to a Survivor Series match between The Shield and The New Day. If Reigns can’t make it then it will be Rollins and Ambrose vs. any 2 of the New Day members.

So while we may not get a full Shield reunion, WWE has done a nice job of insulating itself from emergency situations like TLC. If WWE can get more information that solidified Reigns’ good health then they’ll launch a heavy-handed PR campaign. Until then, Reigns’ Survivor Series appearance remains tenuous.

Photo Credit: WWE