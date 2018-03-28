Betting Odds Almost Guarantee The Rock Appearing at WrestleMania 34

The Rock has appeared at 6 of the last 7 WrestleManias. And apparently, there’s an astronomically high chance he shows up in New Orleans to make it 7 for 8.

And, there’s a reasonable chance he actually wrestles.

According to The Daily Star via Oddschecker, The Rock has been given a 99% chance of making a WrestleMania 34 cameo. Even more, there’s a 25/1 shot of him competing under the Superdome’s lights. George Elek, a spokesperson for Oddschecker shared the following statement:

“The Rock is still one of the WWE‘s biggest names and an appearance from the Great One would spike interest and generate huge publicity for Vince McMahon’s business. The bookies believe he is almost certain to appear once again at The Showcase of the Immortals and 1/100 implies a 99 percent chance that we will see The People’s Champion inside the Squared Circle, said Elek.

Tomorrow may not be guaranteed, but damnit, The Rock showing up at WrestleMania 34 is. Basically.

“If bookies are right, then that’s exactly what will be happening come Wrestlemania 34, with a predicted 99 percent chance of it happening. For perspective, that’s the same chance of Spain beating the Faroe Islands or San Marino,” explained Elek.

In 2018, anything The Rock does captivates a decent chunk of the globe. To think that WrestleMania 34 could see The Undertaker, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, Triple H, Daniel Bryan, Shane McMahon, AJ Styles and now quite possibly The Rock, is outrageous. While this sentiment is already established, the expectations for WrestleMania 34 continue to balloon and we may be in for one of the best shows in WWE history.

Especially if 45-year old Hollywood star intends on wrestling.

If Rocky does decide to lace up his boots, his WrestleMania dancing partner would certainly be a surprise. At the moment, most of WWE’s juicier names are already booked for the show, then again it was Erik Rowan who had an impromptu match with The Great One at WrestleMania 32.

However, if there is a name to keep in mind, it’s Elias. Given that The Rock has a guitar playing heel chapter of his own, a showdown between he and the suddenly popular Elias could be all too natural.

We’ll keep you posted as this one develops, but WWE would likely use The Rock as a WrestleMania surprise—despite the odds.