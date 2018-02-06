The Rock Applauds Charlotte Flair’s Dig at Ronda Rousey

Since making her Royal Rumble appearance, Ronda Rousey has been the target of an insult merry-go-round. To make matters worse, the latest barb sent by Charlotte Flair was sponsored by the biggest star in Hollywood, The Rock.

In a week’s time, Ronda Rousey has eaten jabs from Nikki Bella, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and on Monday morning, the SmackDown Women’s Champion decided to take a turn on the Rousey punching bag.

A female Superstar swiping at Rousey is hardly news anymore, but like anything else in 2018, when The Rock gets involved, it’s a story.

Haha oh shit. Bad ass line right there. Tell em champ 👊🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 6, 2018

For those missing Charlotte’s reference, she’s just the latest WWE superstar to make fun of Rousey’s wordless Royal Rumble cameo. Upon entering the ring, Rousey simply detected at the WrestleMania sign on several occasions. Looking back, it was an awkward way to spend 4 minutes. In fact, Rousey’s debut was so head-scratching that Wendy’s twitter handle took their own shot at the former UFC Champion’s miming.

However, Rousey’s clunky debut will soon be forgotten as it appears she’s in line for a multitude of huge WWE moments in the coming years.

“This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt,” Rousey said in an exclusive interview with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. “When I first met with Triple H, I told him, ‘There are other things I can do with my time that’ll make way more money, but I won’t enjoy nearly as much.’”

Rousey has been a lifelong wrestling fan and made her first appearance with the WWE back at WrestleMania 31, where she aligned herself with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to lay out Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Rumors of her being an active participant in the company have been swirling ever since.

“It’s funny — it’s kind of like acting, in that it was something I always wanted to do but I never thought was in the cards for me,” Rousey told ESPN. “And now that I realize I really do have this opportunity, I feel like my 6-year-old self would totally kick my ass if I didn’t take it.”

No word yet from ESPN if Rousey will have a match prior to WrestleMania 34, or if she’ll be an active wrestler on one of the two show’s roster each week. For now, Rousey won’t around until WWE finishes up with Elimination Chamber.