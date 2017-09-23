Rob Van Dam Talks Possible WWE Return

Rob Van Dam is slated to be part of the roster on the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game, so does this mean the door is open for an eventual return to the ring for Mr. Monday Night?

RVD sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to talk about his career recently, and the topic of an in-ring return with his former employer came up. As they always say in wrestling, never say never, and RVD’s answer certainly left the door open.

“I’ve talked to WWE recently, but it’s about the new video games that are coming out. That was more of a business talk about that, but when the business is right and it’s the right time to go back, that, of course, is then always a possibility.”

Van Dam last wrestled for WWE between 2013 and 2014. In the years since, he has taken some dates on the independent circuit, though he’s certainly not as active as he once was. Van Dam (now 46 years old) last wrestled over the summer in the U.K.

At one time, RVD was one of the hottest names in the wrestling industry. Ushering in the Attitude Era via ECW in the middle to late 1990s, he appeared on some editions of WWE RAW during a 1997 period where WWE was working an invasion angle with ECW. Following the closure of ECW in early 2001, Van Dam made the full time move to WWE. That first run with WWE ended up lasting from 2001 until 2007, with his most memorable match perhaps being a 2006 match with John Cena for the WWE Championship at the second ECW One Night Stand PPV event in New York City.

In recent years, Van Dam has started to work more outside of wrestling. He’s done some acting work, notably some voice-over work for the Saints Row video game series.

