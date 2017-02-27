Road Dogg Has Two Words For Roman Reigns’ Haters

The majority of WWE fans love Roman Reigns! Oh you didn’t know? Well, that’s what former D-generation X star and current WWE producer, “Road Dogg” Brian James said this weekend when he took to twitter to comment on the love/hate relationship between Roman Reigns and the WWE fans.

James saw a clip of Reigns hitting an amazing spear on Braun Strowman at a WWE live event and noted the crowd’s reaction. James had two words for Reigns’ detractors: “anti-establishment minority.” The Road Dogg says Reigns’ haters don’t want the other fans to know that Reigns actually gets cheered when they aren’t there.

Videos by PopCulture.com

@pwstream @RyanCooper_96 look at the crowd when it happens. The antiestablishment minority doesn’t want you to know that reaction! — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) February 26, 2017

Hmm, an “anti-establisment minority.” Perhaps a group that just got tired of doin’ what ya told them to do? That sounds awfully familiar.

To borrow another Attitude Era phrase, the “bottom line” is that Roman Reigns does get a great reaction at house shows, but it is no conspiracy theory that on RAW and at PPV’s he is generally showered with boos. This isn’t Roman’s fault. The guy looks and wrestlers like a super hero and clearly has the most mega-star potential of anyone on the roster. However, fans have grown tired of him being booked the same way every week.

And no, I don’t just mean him “winning all the time.” I mean his character has been written the same way for nearly three years. He hasn’t been allowed to have a change in motivations. Fans want to see him react to the boos like any normal human would. They want to see him allowed to be more of himself and not just the guy still in The Shield clothes with The Shield theme song.

I truly believe the majority of fans want to cheer Reigns and their boos are only a representation of how they feel about his creative direction.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE: Chris Jericho Blamed In Scary School Incident / Big Roster Changes Coming After Wrestlemania / Rock Comments On WWE’s Unhappiness With CM Punk Stunt