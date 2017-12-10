Rich Swann Update: Details of Altercation That Lead to Arrest

Rich Swann, former WWE cruiserweight champion and current member of WWE 205 Live brand, was arrested early Sunday morning for an altercation with a female.

As our original breaking news report noted, Swann was arrested in Alachua County, Florida and charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment of an adult. Since that time, many more details have come to light.

The female that was involved in the incident was professional wrestler Su Yung (Vannarah Riggs). This was revealed when the Gainesville Police Department tweeted out Swann’s mug shot and police report due to numerous inquires from the media.

According to the report, Swann was driving a vehicle that Riggs was a passenger in and the two began discussing a match that Riggs had earlier in the night. Swann began to get angry, prompting Riggs to feel threatened and feel the argument could escalate further. She reportedly jumped out of the car in response, prompting Swann to scream from the car for her to return. He eventually stopped the car, got out and dragged her back into the car after placing her in a headlock.

A witness on the scene said that Riggs was scared and yelling for help as Swann drove away. Another witness reported that the car was not placed into park when Swann exited, continuing to roll while he chased after Riggs and crashing into a telephone pole.

Riggs noted that Swann has a temper and feared that the argument would evolve into physical violence, which is why she quickly exited the car. Swann said that he did not physically touch her. He said the reason he went after her was she had the GPS directions on her phone and he wanted to get home.

The couple have been together for five years and married for 9 months.

The charge of kidnapping and false imprisonment of an adult is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. It is a third-degree felony. Swann was also charge with battery (touching/strike), which carries a possible penalty of up to a year in prison or 12 months probation and a $1,000 fine. That is a first degree misdemeanor.

Swann is still being held at the Alachua County, Florida jail as far as we know. WWE has yet to issue an official statement. You can view the police report below.