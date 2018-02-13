WWE Makes Ric Flair Remove Sexual Consent Contract from Website

Even though Cupid is a mythological creature, his spirit lives in Ric Flair. The Nature Boy may be the god of promiscuity rather than love, but he’s doing his part to ensure sexual encounters across the globe are consensual for all parties. And WWE just killed his mission.

Ric Flair was selling something called “The WOOOOO Compromise,” a contract that grants consent between parties wishing to engage in sexual activity. Aside from granting legal immunity, Flair’s document also came with his autograph. However, while it may contain notes of philanthropy, Flair was asking for $50 in return.

However, due to the sensitive subject matter and possibly the profiteering off of a real issue, WWE asked The Nature Boy to remove the forum from his Twitter page. Flair obliged and also took it off of his website.

Here are the actual contents of the WOOOOO Compromise:

“By Signing This Compromise, both parties involved agree to ride Space Mountain and engage in sexual relations on this night. This contract adheres to guidelines of informed consent, and both people in the relationship must be present and not in an intoxicated state before signing. No party shall be pressured or persuaded into something that they do no want to do, and they reserve the right to terminate the contract if need be. This contract has the signed and sealed approval of The Nature Boy Ric Flair, who has taken many women for a ride on Space Mountain, and has the utmost respect for women.”

Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin first reported WWE’s slamming of the gavel.

Ric Flair has removed the advertisement for autographed sexual consent forms from his Twitter page. I’m told by sources that he meant well, but was asked by people within WWE to take it down. Still available for purchase at his web store though. pic.twitter.com/LsXOgZwZ6k — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 13, 2018

Looks like we’ll have to stick to roses and chocolate this year!