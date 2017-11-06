Ric Flair Booked For First WWE Show Since Health Scare

Ric Flair is coming back home.

In an interview with SoloWrestling, The Nature Boy’s daughter, Charlotte, confirmed that Ric Flair will be attending November 25th’s Starrcade WWE event. Not only will this mark Flair’s first WWE cameo since his health scare, but the Greensboro, NC show will serve as a secondary homecoming for the Nature Boy. Starrcade will be in the legendary Greensboro Coliseum, a venue that drips with wrestling nostalgia. In particular, the hallowed grounds are where Ric Flair did some of his more iconic work in the 80’s.

Flair being booked by WWE is worthy of several headlines, but none most uplifting that the fact that Flair is healthy enough to be involved in a show. On August 11, Flair checked himself into an Atlanta hospital due to stomach pains. the precautionary visit escalated quickly to near kidney failure and a heightened chance of congestive heart failure. Flair was placed in a medically induced coma and doctors informed his family that the Nature Boy only had a 20% chance of surviving the ordeal.

It came out that Flair’s fight for his life resulted from decades of alcohol abuse. The Nature Boy recently appeared on the Dan Le Batard Show and opened up about his alcohol abuse. To Flair, his vice for the bottle was a direct cause of his August-long health crisis that saw a piece of his bowel removed and a pacemaker installed.

“I just drank too much,” Flair admitted.

But what exactly did that look like?”I guess it would be like, if you’re ready for this, because I’ve done all the math and figured it out, between 3,700 and 4,000 calories worth of booze, soda, a splash of cranberry in my body every day. Like 20 drinks a day,” said Flair.

20 drinks a day is enough to kill a horse, nay, a stable of horses. But for the Nature Boy, it was business as usual. Flair was adamant, though, in saying that he never once drank on the job. Even further the 16-time World Champion is making the choice to never drink again.

So a celebratory as Starrcade will be, don;t expect Nature Boy to be the life of the after party. However, there’s plenty to get excited about, here’s confirmed card for the event:

WWE Championship Steel Cage Match

Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Women’s Championship Steel Cage Match

Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair

United States Championship Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. RusevSmackDown Tag Team Championship Texas Tornado Match

The New Day vs. The Usos Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler