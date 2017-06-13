Ric Flair Wants Randy Orton To Retire

Randy Orton has had one of the most successful WWE careers of all time. His former partner and mentor, Ric Flair, wants him to quit while he’s ahead. It’s not that Flair believes Orton has lost a step in the ring or even that he doesn’t want his former protege to surpass him in World Championships. The Nature Boy’s reason has more to do with his own personal hardware.

On a recent edition of WWE’s Table For 3, Flair and Orton were discussing their time in Evolution and Ric told The Viper why he needed him to hang up the boots.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Well, here’s the deal. I want you to retire as soon as you can. God knows you’ve got enough money, okay? So I can get my third [WWE Hall Of Fame] ring when they induct Evolution, okay?”

Flair is in the WWE Hall twice already. Once for his own accomplishments and once as a member of the legendary Four Horsemen. There is no doubt that Evolution will also find their way into the Hall as soon as Triple H decides the time is right.

Up Next: Unbelievable Throwback Photos Of WWE Superstars In High School

Evolution was at their height from 2003-05, regrouping for brief periods in 07 and 14. With Flair, Triple H, Orton and Batista, they were a modern Four Horsemen who represented the past, present and future of the professional wrestling.

During the Table For 3 conversation (that also featured WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sanmartino), Flair also talked about his days partying with Batista and Orton on the road.

“I used to be able to get him. Now, he’s all calmed down, when I was hanging out with him and Batista, I had more fun. Hunter was always kind of… he had his own thing, but [Orton] and Dave [Batista] had a whole different gig going on. Two young, handsome guys. I’d just take Batista to the bar and he’d take his shirt off for all the chicks!” Flair added, “I was living my life vicariously through these two guys!”

As for Flair’s original request, we don’t expect Orton to be retiring any time soon. The Viper looks to regain his WWE Championship this Sunday at WWE Money In The Bank in his rematch with Jinder Mahal.

More: Reason Sister Abigail Has Never Been On WWE TV

[H/T WrestlingINC]