Ric Flair Posts Another Update That Will Make You Smile

The Nature Boy is making another comeback as only Ric Flair can. Despite nearly being driven to the breaking point by a very serious health crisis, Flair has battled back and continues to improve with each passing day.

On Sunday, Flair posted another update to his status on his official Twitter page. With the sentence “Finally looking as only I can look,” Flair posted a picture of himself sitting near a window in his hospital room with a big smile on his face and wearing a “Heel” t-shirt featuring his own likeness.

FINALLY LOOKING AS ONLY I CAN LOOK! pic.twitter.com/aiXqU6lA4c — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 10, 2017

You would be hard pressed to find another person in the wrestling world as universally loved as Flair is, and this picture showing his continued good progress is sure to put a smile on the face of thousands of people.

Upon news of his initial struggles, support poured in from all over the world. Both wrestling fans and wrestling personalities alike took to social media to profess their love and well wishes for wrestling’s greatest performer of all time. The good vibes seem to have worked as Flair has made what could only be described as a miraculous recovery since.

After undergoing serious surgery on his bowels (doctors reportedly gave him a 25 percent chance of survival), he has continued to improve with each passing day. We know that Flair is also set to receive an internal pacemaker once his condition allows for the surgery.

Flair’s family has been at his side throughout his recovery, notably his fiance Wendy Barlow who has kept the world informed on the condition of Ric as his situation has developed. Additionally, Flair’s daughter Charlotte took time off the road from WWE to tend to her ailing father, though she returned to the road two weeks ago after his situation improved.

Upon her return, Charlotte spoke of the situation with Renee Young, saying, “It’s probably the hardest two weeks I’ve had, but man, my dad’s a fighter. I just want to thank everyone. [laughs] He’s got nine lives. I just really want to thank everyone for the messages, the prayers… Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, text messages… it really means a lot to me, I know it means a lot to my family and most importantly I know my dad would really appreciate.”

It’s great to see Flair recovering so strongly, and we can’t wait to see what his next Twitter update and photo will be.